House owner shoots thief in the leg in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A thief armed with a gas cutter was shot in the leg while attempting to break into a house by the house owner at Rachenahalli in Sampigehalli police station limits around 2.30 am on Tuesday.

Woken up by barking of dogs, house owner Venkatesh checked his CCTV cameras and saw a man scale the compound wall and recce the house. He then opened one round of fire with his licensed double-barrel gun and called the police.

The thief, Lakshman (20), is from Bagalkot. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and police are yet to question him. Venkatesh’s house is near the railway parallel road. He is a landlord and has rented out a few houses in the locality.

“I got the licence for the gun in 2006. I saw the man with a gas cutter. He had scaled the compound wall and was checking the house. I did not want to take risk. I felt that the accused was accompanied by his associates. I feared that the accused might barge inside. There were women in the house. I shot one round at the thief’s legs. He collapsed and was immobile,” Venkatesh said in his statement.

The police are yet to ascertain if the accused had come with his associates to commit the theft. “The house owner fired in self defense and called the police. The patrolling police shifted the accused to the hospital. The weapon used for firing is licensed. A case of theft has been registered against the thief,” Anoop A Shetty, DCP (North East) told the media.

BENGALURU: A thief armed with a gas cutter was shot in the leg while attempting to break into a house by the house owner at Rachenahalli in Sampigehalli police station limits around 2.30 am on Tuesday. Woken up by barking of dogs, house owner Venkatesh checked his CCTV cameras and saw a man scale the compound wall and recce the house. He then opened one round of fire with his licensed double-barrel gun and called the police. The thief, Lakshman (20), is from Bagalkot. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and police are yet to question him. Venkatesh’s house is near the railway parallel road. He is a landlord and has rented out a few houses in the locality. “I got the licence for the gun in 2006. I saw the man with a gas cutter. He had scaled the compound wall and was checking the house. I did not want to take risk. I felt that the accused was accompanied by his associates. I feared that the accused might barge inside. There were women in the house. I shot one round at the thief’s legs. He collapsed and was immobile,” Venkatesh said in his statement. The police are yet to ascertain if the accused had come with his associates to commit the theft. “The house owner fired in self defense and called the police. The patrolling police shifted the accused to the hospital. The weapon used for firing is licensed. A case of theft has been registered against the thief,” Anoop A Shetty, DCP (North East) told the media.