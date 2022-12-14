Karnataka: Man kills dad, chops body into 30 pieces

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: In a spine-chilling incident, a 20-year-old man killed his father, chopped his body into 30 pieces and dumped them into a defunct borewell at Mudhol in Bagalkot district.

The victim, Parashurama Kulali (54) allegedly assaulted the accused Vittal Kulali in an inebriated state at home. Enraged, Vittal hit Parashurama with an iron rod, killing hm on December 6 night. Vittal then took the body to their farm at Mantur on the outskirts of Mudhol.

He tried to dump the body into a borewell but could not push it inside. He then cut the body into 30 pieces and pushed them one by one into the borewell.

Vittal’s mother lodged a complaint at Mudhol police station when her husband did not return home for a week. The incident came to light after a week on Tuesday. Vittal has reportedly confessed to the crime. The police have recovered all the parts of the body on uesday.

