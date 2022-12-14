Home Cities Bengaluru

No roll? Trio sets hotel workers’ room ablaze in Bengaluru

Based on the complaint filed by the hotel owner, Nitish Kumar, Devaraj and the minor boy were traced and arrested while Ganesh is absconding.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A fight that started over food at a hotel led to the customers setting fire to the house where the staffers stayed. The incident happened in Hanumanthanagar on Sunday night and police have arrested two persons, including a minor boy, while another is absconding.    

Police have arrested Devaraju, a resident of NR Colony and a mason, and initiated legal action against a 15-year-old boy in conflict with the law. Devaraju, his friend Ganesh and the boy had gone to Kumar Hotel in Ashoknagar 3rd Cross around 11 pm on Sunday night and asked for an egg and chicken roll. However, the staff said all items were over and they were closing the hotel, but Devaraju insisted that they serve anything as they were hungry. This led to an altercation and the hotel staff Bablu and others allegedly attacked the trio with iron rod and knives and shooed them away.

“A few hours later, around 3.30 am, the miscreants went to the house where the hotel staff slept located just three buildings away from the hotel, and set fire to the main door and window after pouring petrol and escaped. As the staff started screaming, their neighbours doused the fire,” the police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the hotel owner, Nitish Kumar, Devaraj and the minor boy were traced and arrested while Ganesh is absconding. Devaraj has also filed a complaint accusing the hotel staff of assaulting them and the police are looking into it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanumanthanagar Trio sets hotel workers’ room ablaze
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp