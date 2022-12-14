No roll? Trio sets hotel workers’ room ablaze in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fight that started over food at a hotel led to the customers setting fire to the house where the staffers stayed. The incident happened in Hanumanthanagar on Sunday night and police have arrested two persons, including a minor boy, while another is absconding.

Police have arrested Devaraju, a resident of NR Colony and a mason, and initiated legal action against a 15-year-old boy in conflict with the law. Devaraju, his friend Ganesh and the boy had gone to Kumar Hotel in Ashoknagar 3rd Cross around 11 pm on Sunday night and asked for an egg and chicken roll. However, the staff said all items were over and they were closing the hotel, but Devaraju insisted that they serve anything as they were hungry. This led to an altercation and the hotel staff Bablu and others allegedly attacked the trio with iron rod and knives and shooed them away.

“A few hours later, around 3.30 am, the miscreants went to the house where the hotel staff slept located just three buildings away from the hotel, and set fire to the main door and window after pouring petrol and escaped. As the staff started screaming, their neighbours doused the fire,” the police said.

Based on the complaint filed by the hotel owner, Nitish Kumar, Devaraj and the minor boy were traced and arrested while Ganesh is absconding. Devaraj has also filed a complaint accusing the hotel staff of assaulting them and the police are looking into it.

