Prof Doreswamy wants ‘Vidyanjali’ to be made national programme

Doreswamy said that one of his long-cherished dreams to offer a full range of school educational services to government school students is fulfilled through ‘Vijnana Mela’.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Prof MR Doreswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government’s adviser for education reforms Prof MR Doreswamy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the ‘Vidyanjali’ project, under which universities are obliged to participate in the academic development of government schools in their jurisdiction, should be made a national programme.

Speaking at the valedictory of the ‘Vijnana Mela’ (Science Fair) organised for 2,400 students from government schools of Bangalore South at the PES University Campus, Prof Doreswamy said the ‘Vidyanjali’ project could be envisaged as a productive package for the development of government schools comprising academic empowerment by all universities, involvement of medical institutions for healthcare assistance and involvement of all universities to conduct science fairs.

State government’s adviser for education reforms Prof MR
Doreswamy, Excise Minister K Gopalaiah, Basavanagudi
MLA Ravi Subrahmanya, and cardiologist Dr Vijayalakshmi
Balekundri at the valedictory of the ‘Vijnana Mela’ in
Bengaluru on Tuesday | Express

“The government should initiate steps in this direction and all universities to lend a helping hand to the government in the best interests of government school students,” he added. Further, he said that one of his long-cherished dreams to offer a full range of school educational services to government school students is fulfilled through ‘Vijnana Mela’.

