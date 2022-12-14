Three from Assam killed in hit-and-run case in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, three workers from Assam were killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Anekal-Athibele Road near Mayasandra late Monday night. The impact of the accident was such that all three were tossed into the air and fell at a distance of 30 feet.

The victims have been identified as Ashim Dayoori (21), Chandan Das (23) and Karan Basumatari (22), who working in the packing sections of different firms. They were staying in Chandrappa building in Mayasandra. The three were walking back home in the rain after finishing the day’s work when they were knocked down by a goods vehicle from behind.

R Praveen, vice president of Mayasandra Gram Panchayat has filed a complaint against the unidentified vehicle driver. In his complaint, he stated that he saw some locals had gathered at the scene of the accident. When he went closer to check what had happened, he saw the bodies of the three men. The victims were coming from Harohalli side towards their house and were walking on the left side of the road.

“Some damaged parts of the vehicle have been found at the accident spot. We are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby hotels to get clues about the vehicle,” said a police officer.

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, three workers from Assam were killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Anekal-Athibele Road near Mayasandra late Monday night. The impact of the accident was such that all three were tossed into the air and fell at a distance of 30 feet. The victims have been identified as Ashim Dayoori (21), Chandan Das (23) and Karan Basumatari (22), who working in the packing sections of different firms. They were staying in Chandrappa building in Mayasandra. The three were walking back home in the rain after finishing the day’s work when they were knocked down by a goods vehicle from behind. R Praveen, vice president of Mayasandra Gram Panchayat has filed a complaint against the unidentified vehicle driver. In his complaint, he stated that he saw some locals had gathered at the scene of the accident. When he went closer to check what had happened, he saw the bodies of the three men. The victims were coming from Harohalli side towards their house and were walking on the left side of the road. “Some damaged parts of the vehicle have been found at the accident spot. We are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby hotels to get clues about the vehicle,” said a police officer.