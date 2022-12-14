Home Cities Bengaluru

Three from Assam killed in hit-and-run case in Karnataka

R Praveen, vice president of Mayasandra Gram Panchayat has filed a complaint against the unidentified vehicle driver.

Published: 14th December 2022 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

DEAD, accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a tragic incident, three workers from Assam were killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Anekal-Athibele Road near Mayasandra late Monday night. The impact of the accident was such that all three were tossed into the air and fell at a distance of 30 feet.

The victims have been identified as Ashim Dayoori (21), Chandan Das (23) and Karan Basumatari (22), who working in the packing sections of different firms. They were staying in Chandrappa building in Mayasandra. The three were walking back home in the rain after finishing the day’s work when they were knocked down by a goods vehicle from behind.

R Praveen, vice president of Mayasandra Gram Panchayat has filed a complaint against the unidentified vehicle driver. In his complaint, he stated that he saw some locals had gathered at the scene of the accident. When he went closer to check what had happened, he saw the bodies of the three men. The victims were coming from Harohalli side towards their house and were walking on the left side of the road.

“Some damaged parts of the vehicle have been found at the accident spot. We are checking the CCTV footage of the nearby hotels to get clues about the vehicle,” said a police officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam hit-and-run case
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp