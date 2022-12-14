Home Cities Bengaluru

Waste collection should be more organised: BBMP chief



Published: 14th December 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Waste segregation, wet waste collection

For representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of garbage clearance can be solved by implementing a decentralised system of solid waste disposal at the local level under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Taking part in a felicitation function for the public under ‘Clean Survey-2023 Program’ organised by BBMP’s Solid Waste Management (SWM), Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath urged all citizens of the city to keep Bengaluru clean by sorting the garbage properly and giving it to the garbage vehicles of the Palike on a daily basis. He also called upon citizens not to burn the garbage.

Girinath said that more than 16,000 civic workers engage in cleaning work on a daily basis, besides mechanical sweepers who take up the work. “Garbage collection from house to house has to be done in a more organised manner for which the cooperation of all citizens is essential. Black spots are created in many places in the city due to garbage being dumped on the street side at night. Only when preventive measures are taken, it will be possible to make Bengaluru a clean city,” the BBMP chief added.

The commissioner also pointed out that the Palike has failed to make a mark under Swachh Sarvekshan Abhiyan and said that BBMP officials should make efforts to bring awareness among the public regarding solid waste management.

About 30 individuals were felicitated by the BBMP under five different categories which include Clean Technology, Innovations and Best Practice.

Comments

