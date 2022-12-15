Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP aims to get Rs 300 crore from 20,000 tax violators

We compared Bescom meter charges with SAS details submitted to the Palike to establish that the owners were cheating BBMP.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP, with the help of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), has traced 20,000 property owners who were paying lesser property tax by registering their properties as residential but generating income through commercial activities.

The Palike aims to earn Rs 300 crore as property tax from these violators once their properties are geo-tagged and details entered into the BBMP system. BBMP, Special Commissioner, Finance, Jayaram Raipura, said the exercise was conducted in West, East and South zones. The violators had made false declarations under the Self-Assessment Scheme, misusing the facility and breaching the trust to avoid paying higher taxes.

“It took us several months to identify these property owners. We compared Bescom meter charges with SAS details submitted to the Palike to establish that the owners were cheating BBMP. Of the 20,000 property owners, notices have been sent to around 7,000 for revision of the tax amount,” he said. The other properties too will be covered soon, he added.

To avoid being cheated by these violators again, the Palike is geo-tagging the property details, along with photographs, graphic representation and short videos which will be stored with the Palike and used to collect taxes every year.

Despite 1,200 people from the BBMP revenue department working on issuing notices, they have missed several deadlines. The commissioner attributed it to the staffers’ additional commitments, including the election-related work.

“With elections round the corner, all are working on a war footing. Once the entire process is completed, BBMP can hope for Rs 300 crore revenue from these 20,000 commercial properties,” he added.

BBMP tax violators
