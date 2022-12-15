Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Pool money for birthdays at govt schools, parents told

The circular also asked that community meals be provided to students as part of festivals and other celebrations for the children.

Published: 15th December 2022 02:56 AM

(Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To ensure unity in community and reduce costs, the state education department has suggested that parents of government school students pool money to celebrate birthdays at schools. In a circular, the department emphasised community bonding in midday meals, specifically having schools provide meals during festivals and other community celebrations to students.

The department has suggested that donations can come in the form of parents contributing to their children’s birthday celebrations. The circular recommended that children can have a joint birthday celebrations to give students a sense of community.

Parents can team up to provide a special food programme for birthdays.  It also stipulated that it should be ensured that the food is both hygienic and nutritious. “The School Development and Monitoring Committees should prepare a suitable action plan and implement this. Parents can prepare and provide clean, tasty and nutritious food to all the children safely in the school’s kitchen centre,” it stated.

The circular also asked that community meals be provided to students as part of festivals and other celebrations for the children. “SDMCs should hold a meeting about preparing and distributing special meals for schoolchildren during special functions conducted by the local community and discuss the quality of food distributed,” the circular stated.

Comments

