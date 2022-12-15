Home Cities Bengaluru

Pinakini bridge floods even after light rain in Bengaluru

Now, the areas under Mahadevapura zone in Kadugodi ward are also affected because of the overflowing river, residents rued.

Published: 15th December 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even the light rain that Bengaluru witnessed in the last couple of days was enough to inundate the Dakshin Pinakini bridge, leaving people unable to cross.

According to locals, this was because the river has not been desilted. Even during the flooding in September, residents staying between Bengaluru and Koraluru village panchayats in Hoskote were left stranded.

Pratik Ghosh, a resident, pointed out that Dakshin Pinakini, which was almost a dead river, has woken up now and is flowing in full spate. “All the excess water from Kadugodi and Varthur flows into this river and downstream. But no desilting has been done. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has placed excavators and vehicles to desilt it for the last two months, but nothing has been done,” he said.

“Due to inaction of the BBMP to clear silt from the river, the bridge on Channasandra Main Road, is inundated. This place is less than 3 km from Hope Farm junction and 4 km from ITPL Main Road. The Palike has not been responding on ward groups also,” said another resident.

BBMP officials from Mahadevapura Zone and the stormwater drain wing at the headoffice are blaming each other for this. While SWD engineers said the matter should be look at by the zonal engineers, the engineers contended that the SWD wing has all the man, machine and money, yet they failed to desilt the river.

