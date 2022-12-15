Two priests from Hyderabad robbed by three on highway

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two reputed priest-brothers from Hyderabad, who were heading to Bengaluru, were robbed of their valuables by three masked men on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Road near Nandi Hills early on Tuesday morning. The brothers were taking a quick nap in their car on the side of National Highway 44, which connects Hyderabad and Bengaluru, when they were robbed.

The brothers, Shankar Datta and Murali Sharma from Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad, were on their way to Bengaluru to conduct a wedding of an affluent family. As they had started late from Hyderabad and drove continuously, they decided to sleep for a while near Keerthi Dhaba on NH 44 at Chadalapur Gate near Nandi Hills. As they dozed off, the three robbers came in a car, tapped the window of the parked car and woke up the brothers.

Assuming that the criminals could be highway patrol police, the brothers lowered the glass. The accused then threatened them at knife point and robbed them of their gold chains, a branded watch and cash. The criminals later escaped. The incident occurred between 4.30 and 4.45 am on Tuesday. The victims then called the 112 emergency number and filed a police complaint.

“We come regularly to Bengaluru to conduct many functions. This is the first time that we experienced such an incident. Luckily, the masked robbers did not hurt us as we handed over all our valuables. After robbing us, they drove towards Hyderabad,” Datta said.

