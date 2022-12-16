4,500 houses will be regularised on payment of betterment fee in Bengaluru 

Home Cities Bengaluru

The layout has been divided into nine packages, and contracts awarded after repeated rounds of tendering.

BDA Chairman and MLA S R Vishwanath (in red) performs the ground-breaking ceremony at Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has decided to regularise 4,500 houses built in the layout after August 2018, if the owners come forward to pay betterment charges, BDA Chairman and MLA S R Vishwanath announced. He said that farmers who handed over their lands for formation of Dr Shivarama Karanth Layout will be the first to be awarded developed sites in February 2023.

The MLA performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the launch of construction works in the layout at Kalamathanahalli on Thursday, nearly 14 years after it was first proposed. “A total of 22,000 sites will be created on 3,546 acres of land, spread across 17 villages,” Vishwanath said.

The houses the BDA plans to regularise will be in addition to the nearly 5,000 houses which have already been regularised in the layout, based on recommendations of the Supreme Court appointed Justice A V Chandrashekhar Committee. Farmers who opted for an amicable settlement can get developed plots in the 60:40 ratio (60% of undeveloped land will get 40% of developed layout) in February, or cash. “No injustice will be done to farmers,” he stressed. The layout has been divided into nine packages, and contracts awarded after repeated rounds of tendering.

23 BDA staff jailed
The MLA later told advocates that 23 BDA staffers, including officers, were sent to jail for committing illegalities, apart from seizure of many acres of BDA land worth hundreds of crores of rupees.
Two women lawyers were handed preliminary ownership documents inside the city civil court on Thursday, to mark the launch of sale of BDA flats at Kommaghatta to advocates. A 12% discount on flats bought at Kanminike and Kommaghatta, was announced for advocates. The discount is applicable only if at least 100 flats are purchased within the next three months, a release said.  

