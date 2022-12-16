Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP seeks Rs 600 crore to clear dues to contractors

The BBMP official said that execution of work is pending in many departments including civil, education, waste management, infrastructure and planning.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With dues to be cleared by the BBMP to contractors running into Rs 2,500 crore, the civic body has sent a proposal to the state government seeking a loan of Rs 600 crore to settle some of the bills. It is said the Palike has not cleared any bills to contractors since 2020.

Confirming this to The New Indian Express, Special Commissioner for BBMP Finance Department, Jayaram Raipura said, “A proposal seeking a loan of Rs 600 crore was sent to the government 15 days ago. The Palike has asked the government to release the loan under the Amrita Nagaroththana Yojana,” said Raipura.

According to the special commissioner, the bills will be settled on a ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis. “The contractors who have completed projects and submitted the bills to the finance department will get part by part payment through the Chief Account Officer’s office,” said an official.

The BBMP official said about 1,300 contractors who have implemented projects like installation of street lights, building of drains, asphalting roads and other infrastructure work have been adversely affected by the Covid pandemic. Some of them, who had taken loans and invested in the BBMP projects, are forced to pay the interest amount for more months than expected.

The BBMP official said that execution of work is pending in many departments including civil, education, waste management, infrastructure and planning. “Even though the plan has been drawn up and approved, work is pending as contractors are reluctant to come forward to complete the work,” said an official.

Karnataka Contractors Association president D Kempanna slammed both BBMP and the state government for the delay in settling the bills. “The contractors are in deep debt. The government has to come forward and clear at least Rs 2,000 crore in one go to bail out the distressed contractors,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP BBMP due
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp