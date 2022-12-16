BBMP seeks Rs 600 crore to clear dues to contractors

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With dues to be cleared by the BBMP to contractors running into Rs 2,500 crore, the civic body has sent a proposal to the state government seeking a loan of Rs 600 crore to settle some of the bills. It is said the Palike has not cleared any bills to contractors since 2020.

Confirming this to The New Indian Express, Special Commissioner for BBMP Finance Department, Jayaram Raipura said, “A proposal seeking a loan of Rs 600 crore was sent to the government 15 days ago. The Palike has asked the government to release the loan under the Amrita Nagaroththana Yojana,” said Raipura.

According to the special commissioner, the bills will be settled on a ‘first-come-first-serve’ basis. “The contractors who have completed projects and submitted the bills to the finance department will get part by part payment through the Chief Account Officer’s office,” said an official.

The BBMP official said about 1,300 contractors who have implemented projects like installation of street lights, building of drains, asphalting roads and other infrastructure work have been adversely affected by the Covid pandemic. Some of them, who had taken loans and invested in the BBMP projects, are forced to pay the interest amount for more months than expected.

The BBMP official said that execution of work is pending in many departments including civil, education, waste management, infrastructure and planning. “Even though the plan has been drawn up and approved, work is pending as contractors are reluctant to come forward to complete the work,” said an official.

Karnataka Contractors Association president D Kempanna slammed both BBMP and the state government for the delay in settling the bills. “The contractors are in deep debt. The government has to come forward and clear at least Rs 2,000 crore in one go to bail out the distressed contractors,” he said.

