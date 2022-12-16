BBMP starts anaemia screening in govt schools

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP is screening students of government and aided schools across the city to identify and study the prevalence of anaemia in children. It has been conducting anaemia screening workshops in schools from the first week of December.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra told TNIE that doctors from public health centres have been checking the haemoglobin levels and anaemia in children. With the findings from the screening tests, the Palike plans to understand the root causes of anaemia in children and take necessary steps towards tackling it. A sample size has been created for each zone and the data collected from all the zones will be cumulated in a report.

Dr Rajath Athreya, head of department (paediatrics), Sakra World Hospital, explained, “Poor nutrients in diet is a major reason for anaemia, especially in the lower income group. Even a baby can end up becoming anaemic after transitioning from breast milk if nutrient rich food is not fed. A girl in the initial few years of their period cycles are also often found to be anaemic due to excessive loss of blood.”

