Bengaluru airport just got more disabled-friendly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to assist persons with reduced mobility (PRM) and hidden disabilities, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has put in place special services inside Terminal One. Among them are a reserved drop-off spot outside the terminal on Lane 1, dedicated entry Gate 5 at Departures and priority check-in if required. Braille menus have been launched at eateries too.

According to a release on Thursday, the airport has now become a Sunflower airport as the globally recognised Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative has been introduced here. Hidden disabilities may not be obvious, and could include a person with anxiety, diabetes or similar conditions, the release explained. In addition, they could also request a spot in the designated security check lane.

Under the Sunflower programme, any individual who may need additional support from the airport staff may opt to pick up a lanyard (strap) or a badge or a wrist band from the service kiosks in the airport. With these, such persons can identify themselves to airport staff to approach them and help them, it added. “For the ease of visually-impaired travellers, the airport has also introduced Braille menus at all food establishments,” the release said.

In addition, some employees have been given sign language training to assist flyers with hearing and speech disabilities. The staff will also offer additional support, like extending their time and assisting in guiding them through airport procedures. Complimentary buggy services are available at the kerbside and at Arrivals Exit Gate A5 (next to the luggage reclaim area) for PRM.

