Engineering student slits throat in hostel on first day of college in Bengaluru 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old first-year engineering student died by suicide by reportedly slitting his throat with a knife in his college hostel in Bannerghatta police station limits on Wednesday.

The victim is Nidin P, a native of Kozhikode district in Kerala. He was found with his throat slit inside the toilet of his hostel room. He was a Computer Science student at AMC College of Engineering.

College principal Dr Girisha C said, “On questioning his roommate, we found that he had some family problems. Apart from this, we do not know much about him as he was a first-year student who had joined just two weeks back.” Nidin’s father works in Dubai while his mother and grandmother reside in Kerala.

“On Wednesday afternoon, the roommate, Gourav Ganapathi, returned from class and found the doors bolted from inside. As there was no response, the roommate informed the hostel warden. The warden along with others broke open the door and saw Nidin lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. The warden reported the matter to the police around 8.30 pm,” said an officer.

Nidin got admission on December 1, and the classes commenced from Wednesday, but he was absent on the very first day.

“Nidin is said to be upset over some family issue. During his stay in the hostel, he was seen making multiple calls to somebody and was upset over not getting a proper response. He was also heard arguing with someone while on the phone,” the officer added.

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old first-year engineering student died by suicide by reportedly slitting his throat with a knife in his college hostel in Bannerghatta police station limits on Wednesday. The victim is Nidin P, a native of Kozhikode district in Kerala. He was found with his throat slit inside the toilet of his hostel room. He was a Computer Science student at AMC College of Engineering. College principal Dr Girisha C said, “On questioning his roommate, we found that he had some family problems. Apart from this, we do not know much about him as he was a first-year student who had joined just two weeks back.” Nidin’s father works in Dubai while his mother and grandmother reside in Kerala. “On Wednesday afternoon, the roommate, Gourav Ganapathi, returned from class and found the doors bolted from inside. As there was no response, the roommate informed the hostel warden. The warden along with others broke open the door and saw Nidin lying in a pool of blood with his throat slit. The warden reported the matter to the police around 8.30 pm,” said an officer. Nidin got admission on December 1, and the classes commenced from Wednesday, but he was absent on the very first day. “Nidin is said to be upset over some family issue. During his stay in the hostel, he was seen making multiple calls to somebody and was upset over not getting a proper response. He was also heard arguing with someone while on the phone,” the officer added.