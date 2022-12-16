Four new traffic police stations to come up in Bengaluru, staffed by disbanded ACB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another move to address the traffic woes of the city, the state government has issued orders sanctioning staff to open four new traffic police stations and two traffic sub-divisions. The government has also ordered setting up of seven police sub-divisions across the state, including two in the city.

The staff for the new stations will be drawn from the recently disbanded Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). As per the order issued on Thursday, the traffic police stations will come up in Thalaghattapura, Bellanduru, Hennur and Mahadevapura.

Bellanduru and Mahadevapura house many IT companies and the creation of new traffic police stations here are aimed at better traffic management in the tech-corridor. Thalaghattapura and Bellanduru stations have been sanctioned a staff strength of 43 each while Hennur and Mahadevapura stations will have 42 and 37, respectively.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem told TNIE that the four new traffic stations will start functioning shortly. “We have already identified places to open the stations and shortly a jurisdiction notification will be issued, after which the stations will start functioning,” he said.

Besides, Vijayanagar and HSR Layout traffic sub-divisions have been created which has also been allotted two new law & order sub-divisions for Peenya and Kengeri. Apart from this, five other sub-divisions (SD) will be created - Vijayanagar SD in Mysuru city, Shivamogga SD-2, Channarayapatna SD in Hassan, Vijayapura Rural SD in Vijayapura district and Belthangady SD in Dakshina Kannada district. Meanwhile, 40 police stations which were headed by the rank of police sub-inspectors have been converted into PI (police inspector) stations.

Rs 5 LAKH REWARD FOR TIPS LEADING TO ARREST

The state government has issued orders according powers to the DG&IGP to announce cash rewards up to Rs 5 lakh to private persons who share information leading to the arrest of the accused in certain cases.

DG&IGP Praveen Sood had proposed giving powers to the police to announce cash rewards for information lea­ding to the arrest of absc­onding proclaimed offenders and accused in cases related to national security, law and order, smuggling of drugs and arms, and violence aga­inst children and women.

He had submitted a report sta­ting that announcing cash rewards will help police get leads from the public. Giving its nod to the report, the state government issued orders on Thursday accor­ding powers to the DG & IGP to announce cash rewards.

