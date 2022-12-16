Home Cities Bengaluru

Four new traffic police stations to come up in Bengaluru, staffed by disbanded ACB

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem told TNIE that the four new traffic stations will start functioning shortly.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

traffic rules, traffic signal, traffic police

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another move to address the traffic woes of the city, the state government has issued orders sanctioning staff to open four new traffic police stations and two traffic sub-divisions. The government has also ordered setting up of seven police sub-divisions across the state, including two in the city.

The staff for the new stations will be drawn from the recently disbanded Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). As per the order issued on Thursday, the traffic police stations will come up in Thalaghattapura, Bellanduru, Hennur and Mahadevapura.

Bellanduru and Mahadevapura house many IT companies and the creation of new traffic police stations here are aimed at better traffic management in the tech-corridor. Thalaghattapura and Bellanduru stations have been sanctioned a staff strength of 43 each while Hennur and Mahadevapura stations will have 42 and 37, respectively.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MA Saleem told TNIE that the four new traffic stations will start functioning shortly. “We have already identified places to open the stations and shortly a jurisdiction notification will be issued, after which the stations will start functioning,” he said.

Besides, Vijayanagar and HSR Layout traffic sub-divisions have been created which has also been allotted two new law & order sub-divisions for Peenya and Kengeri. Apart from this, five other sub-divisions (SD) will be created - Vijayanagar SD in Mysuru city, Shivamogga SD-2, Channarayapatna SD in Hassan, Vijayapura Rural SD in Vijayapura district and Belthangady SD in Dakshina Kannada district. Meanwhile, 40 police stations which were headed by the rank of police sub-inspectors have been converted into PI (police inspector) stations.

Rs 5 LAKH REWARD FOR TIPS LEADING TO ARREST
The state government has issued orders according powers to the DG&IGP to announce cash rewards up to Rs 5 lakh to private persons who share information leading to the arrest of the accused in certain cases.

DG&IGP Praveen Sood had proposed giving powers to the police to announce cash rewards for information lea­ding to the arrest of absc­onding proclaimed offenders and accused in cases related to national security, law and order, smuggling of drugs and arms, and violence aga­inst children and women.

He had submitted a report sta­ting that announcing cash rewards will help police get leads from the public. Giving its nod to the report, the state government issued orders on Thursday accor­ding powers to the DG & IGP to announce cash rewards.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new traffic police stations Bengaluru disbanded ACB
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp