Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka: Use mosquito nets, insect repellents to avoid Zika, dengue

The surveillance and prevention control report also highlighted that measures would be undertaken for the control of dengue/dengue haemorrhagic fever.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In lieu of the first Zika virus case reported in Raichur district of Karnataka on December 3, the Karnataka health department released surveillance and prevalence control measures on Thursday. The health department suggested sleeping under mosquito nets, using insect repellents and wearing clothes that covered the body as much as possible. Postponing travel to the affected areas was also suggested.

The surveillance and prevention control report also highlighted that measures would be undertaken for the control of dengue/dengue haemorrhagic fever. Guidelines for the vector control disease will also focus on vector surveillance (both for adult and larvae), vector management through environmental modification, and biological and chemical control at the household, community and institutional levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Zika dengue
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp