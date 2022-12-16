Karnataka: Use mosquito nets, insect repellents to avoid Zika, dengue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In lieu of the first Zika virus case reported in Raichur district of Karnataka on December 3, the Karnataka health department released surveillance and prevalence control measures on Thursday. The health department suggested sleeping under mosquito nets, using insect repellents and wearing clothes that covered the body as much as possible. Postponing travel to the affected areas was also suggested.

The surveillance and prevention control report also highlighted that measures would be undertaken for the control of dengue/dengue haemorrhagic fever. Guidelines for the vector control disease will also focus on vector surveillance (both for adult and larvae), vector management through environmental modification, and biological and chemical control at the household, community and institutional levels.

