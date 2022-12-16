Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents of two UKG students fight it out at kids’ school in Bengaluru; one lands in hospital

Taranath’s son was said to have been beaten by his classmate for three to four months.

Published: 16th December 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:28 AM

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident, parents of two UKG students fought outside the school in Vidyaranyapura area. One of the students is said to have often hit his classmate, who would go home and complain to his mother. When the child’s mother reported the incident to the class teacher, the mother of the other boy, who did not like the incident being escalated, brought her kin along and attacked the boy’s father when he had come to drop his son at school. The victim, M Taranath, a software developer, filed the complaint against the woman and her associates. He also requested the police educate the naughty boy so that he does not bully his son again.

Taranath is a resident of Jalahalli, and his five-year-old son is in UKG in a reputed private school in Jalahalli. The complaint was registered on Tuesday. Taranath told TNIE that he had no intention of pursuing the case. “I got admitted to hospital after I was beaten and punched in my stomach in the parking area of the school. The hospital registered a medico-legal case and reported the matter to the police, who recorded my statements in hospital and registered a complaint,” he said.

Taranath’s son was said to have been beaten by his classmate for three to four months. On December 9, he spoke to the boy and told him not to hit his son. The classmate’s mother, on seeing this, left shouting. Three days later, she allegedly came with two others and attacked Taranath.

“The school’s PE teacher rescued me. Even now I am not interested in pursuing the matter. I want the boy’s parents to come and talk to me,” Taranath added. “A parent assaulting another parent over their kids fighting in school, is something very bizarre. An FIR was filed,” said an officer. Vidyaranyapura police registered a case under IPC section 324.

