Sexual abuse: Girl students beat up principal with sticks

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The headmaster of a school was beaten up with sticks by some girl students after he allegedly misbehaved and sexually abused minor students at a village in Mandya. The accused has been identified as Chinmayananda, who is also in charge of a girls hostel at Katteri village in Srirangapatna

taluk of Mandya. According to the girl students, the accusations against Chinmayananda came to light when one of their hostel inmates opened up and shared her harrowing experience with the accused. Enraged by this, the hostel inmates picked up sticks, barged into the principal’s room and beat him up. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. With the help of the warden, the girl students informed the local police who visited the spot and took the accused into custody.

The complainants alleged that Chinmayananda had lured another teacher and was having an illicit relationship with her. He had even recorded objectionable videos of him with her which he used to show to the students, they said. Srirangapatna circle inspector Puneeth confirmed the accused is in custody and based on the warden’s complaint, a Pocso case has been filed.

