Home Cities Bengaluru

Sexual abuse: Girl students beat up principal with sticks

Complainants say accused lured another teacher and was having an illicit affair; video goes viral on social media

Published: 16th December 2022 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Child Sexual Abuse

Representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The headmaster of a school was beaten up with sticks by some girl students after he allegedly misbehaved and sexually abused minor students at a village in Mandya. The accused has been identified as Chinmayananda, who is also in charge of a girls hostel at Katteri village in Srirangapatna

taluk of Mandya. According to the girl students, the accusations against Chinmayananda came to light when one of their hostel inmates opened up and shared her harrowing experience with the accused. Enraged by this, the hostel inmates picked up sticks, barged into the principal’s room and beat him up. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. With the help of the warden, the girl students informed the local police who visited the spot and took the accused into custody.

The complainants alleged that Chinmayananda had lured another teacher and was having an illicit relationship with her. He had even recorded objectionable videos of him with her which he used to show to the students, they said. Srirangapatna circle inspector Puneeth confirmed the accused is in custody and based on the warden’s complaint, a Pocso case has been filed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexually abused minor students students beat principal with sticks
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp