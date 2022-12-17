Home Cities Bengaluru

Appoint permanent booth managers, says BBMP chief Girinath to parties

Voter information for 25 assembly constituencies will be published on the website, and if there are errors, voters and political parties can seek changes.

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has asked all political parties to appoint permanent booth agents to maintain continuity during weekly meetings for revision of voters’ list. He was speaking with regard to checking objections and claims of the draft voters’ list on Friday.

Girinath told the media that weekly meetings will be held at the BBMP head office, and will involve additional district election officers and political party agents to check the draft list for corrections under Form 6 (new registration), Form 7 (deletion) and Form 8 (correction with regard to name, address and change of booth).

BBMP has appointed 12 KAS rank officials as the revision process has started, to strengthen the election preparation process, the commissioner stated. Verification of voter information will be done under the leadership of these officials, who will monitor the Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

As per the Election Commission’s direction, voter information is being revised in Mahadevapura and Shivajinagar assemblies, where voter data was allegedly tampered with, Girinath said. A complete recheck is in progress, and the date for objections and claims has been extended to December 24.

Voter information for 25 assembly constituencies will be published on the website, and if there are errors, voters and political parties can seek changes. The commissioner stated that information about all BLOs will be published on the website with their phone numbers and ward and street details, for the convenience of voters and political parties. The commissioner also stated that the Palike has received mail addresses of all political parties and is sending them the voter list revision every week.

