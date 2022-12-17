Bengalureans spend heavy online, love their meat, fruits and ice cubes!  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey by Swiggy titled ‘How India Swiggy’D 2022’, released on Thursday, shows that Bengalureans are among the top three Indian citizens who placed the largest orders for food and other essential items. The report showed that an Instamart user from Bengaluru spent Rs 16.6 lakh on groceries and other essentials. Another customer from Bengaluru placed a single order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali.

He was followed by a customer in Pune, who ordered burgers and fries for his entire team, with a bill value of Rs 71,229. Also, a customer from Bengaluru placed a staggering 118 orders for gourmet dishes in just a week.

Bengalurueans also ordered more ice cubes compared to Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi put together. The healthiest eaters were also reported from Bengaluru, apart from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, who ordered exotic fruits like dragon fruit, pomelo, berries and wood apple. In the meat delivery category, Bengaluru ranked number one, followed by Hyderabad and Chennai.

In fact, Bengalureans ordered more meat than Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore combined. Bengaluru was also listed as one of the top cities that saved the most with Swiggy One. Making the most of the benefits, Bengalureans saved over Rs 100 crore, followed closely by those from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

The seventh edition of Swiggy’s annual trends report also showed that Biryani is still the most preferred order, and continued to set new records among Indians, with 2.28 Biryani orders placed per second. Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) also emerged as the most popular choices of the year 2022.

