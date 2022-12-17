Home Cities Bengaluru

Innovation will drive India’s growth: Subramanian Swamy

Speaking at the REVA Business School (RBS) Distinguished Lecture Series on 'Need of Leaders and Innovators for Better Future Opportunities', he said.

​ Former MP Subramanian Swamy at REVA Business School Distinguished Lecture Series on Friday | Express ​

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on Friday said that innovation would allow India to grow at a higher rate.  Speaking at the REVA Business School (RBS) Distinguished Lecture Series on ‘Need of Leaders and Innovators for Better Future Opportunities’, he said, “If we introduce more innovations, India would expand at a rate of 10 per cent annually, and this is only feasible with cooperation from people. Every curve in the growth cycle is the result of innovation, and productivity is the long-term result of innovation,” he said. Speaking on the need for innovation, he said that the business sector thrives on the need to produce new products to attract people.

“In the world, there are two types of people. One is the inventor and the other is the person who helps the inventor. The latter is the leader and has a significant social responsibility. Innovation is the key to developing future leaders,” he said.

