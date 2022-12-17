Kempegowda International Airport terminal 2 operations pushed to next year

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commercial operations at the much-awaited Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will begin only by early 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally launched the Rs 5,000-crore project on November 11, with a December-end deadline to start domestic operations.

Multiple sources in the airport told TNIE that there are no signs of the launch in the next two weeks, as work remains incomplete. Airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) did not give any specific launch date, and said details of the launch would be made public next week. “BIAL will officially announce the start of Bengaluru Airport’s Terminal 2 operations very soon,” said an official statement.

A source familiar with the developments said, “There is no way it can be launched now. Some important finishing work is yet to be completed for domestic operations. We understand it will happen by January 15.” Another source said February 15 could be a possibility.

TNIE spoke to various stakeholders for a clearer picture. “The multi-modal transport hub with car park is not yet ready. The public will have to park in the T1 bay, and it’s a long walk to T2, especially with luggage. Though the distance between the two terminals is only 200 metres, one cannot enter T2 from T1, and vice versa,” a source said.

Another source said that electrical work is yet to be completed. “Only landscaping was done on the exterior to make it look good during the launch, but landscaping is yet to be done inside,” said a staffer.

None of the airlines spoken to said they are scheduled to operate flights from T2 this year.

Much work remains to be done for international operations, which are due to start in mid-2023 at T2. “Immigration check area, baggage scanning, retail outlets, installation of full body cameras... but there is enough time,” said a source. The original deadline of March 2021 never materialised due to the pandemic.

CISF to boost strength

The CISF, which is responsible for overall airport security, will increase its staff strength of nearly 2,200 personnel by 60 per cent. The airport police station would also be increasing staff strength, said a source.

