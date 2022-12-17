Home Cities Bengaluru

Man duped of Rs 2.38 lakh over engineering seat in Bengaluru

When he went to the accused’s house to collect the money, she had already fled.

BENGALURU:  A complaint was filed against a woman for allegedly duping a 40-year-old businessman of Rs 2.38 lakh by falsely assuring him of an engineering seat for his daughter at a private engineering college in Bengaluru.

M Krishna, a resident of Hosapalya on the Kanakapura main road, stated that while looking for an engineering college for his daughter, he met the accused at an acquaintance’s house. Later Krishna gave her the money in exchange of a letter confirming the seat.

After examining the letter, he found out that it was not in a proper format, and tried to confront her. She claimed that she had met with an accident, and began avoiding him. When the complainant went to the college, he found out that the letter was fake.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday with the Kaggalipura police.“She gave us a letter signed by the donor trustee and member secretary of the educational trust. Failing to contact her, we went to the college to confirm the seat. A staff clarified that the letter was fake. The signature of the member secretary was also fake,” Krishna told TNIE. When he went to the accused’s house to collect the money, she had already fled.

“The accused is said to have cheated many others, and there are complaints against her in other police stations. The complainant should have been careful,” said an officer. A case has been booked under IPC sections 406 and 420.

