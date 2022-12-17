Home Cities Bengaluru

Migratory birds return to Varthur lake after 20 yrs  

 Jagadish Reddy, member of Varthur Raising, said not just the migratory birds, even local birds have starting arriving.

Published: 17th December 2022 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of migratory birds

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of 20 long years, migratory birds like Eurasian Spoon Bill, Godwit, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail and Black Winged Stilt have been spotted at Varthur lake. According to site engineer Manoj Raj Urs from ALCON, Consulting Private Limited, an agency engaged by the BDA for rejuvenation of the lake, “For the first time in 20 years, migratory birds have returned to Varthur lake. Photographs of around 150 bird species have been taken at the lake site since the last one month,” he said.
“There was froth up to one metre from the lake’s surface. There was lead content. Due to pollution, the migratory cycle of birds was effected,” he said, adding that after rejuvenation began over a year ago, migratory and local birds began frequenting the water body.

An Indian Tern spotted at Varthur lake
in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

Jagadish Reddy, member of Varthur Raising, said not just the migratory birds, even local birds have starting arriving.“As per our knowledge, migratory bird activity had stopped  for two years. After a lot of struggle and National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) intervention, the government showed interest and the BDA undertook the rejuvenation work. Birds like Grey Heron, Painted Stork, Indian River Tern, Black Headed Ibis and Siberian Stonechat and even ducks have been spotted,” Reddy said.

He further added that the lake is shallow at some locations which are ideal and attract many small birds. About 70 per cent of the silt has been cleared, sewage has been been diverted and since the last two seasons, the rains have filled parts of the lake which has resulted in birds returning.

Professor T V Ramachandra of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), wetland expert and member of the NGT panel on Varthur and Bellandur lakes said, he was expecting the return of the birds much earlier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migratory birds Varthur lake
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp