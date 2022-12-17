Migratory birds return to Varthur lake after 20 yrs  

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a gap of 20 long years, migratory birds like Eurasian Spoon Bill, Godwit, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail and Black Winged Stilt have been spotted at Varthur lake. According to site engineer Manoj Raj Urs from ALCON, Consulting Private Limited, an agency engaged by the BDA for rejuvenation of the lake, “For the first time in 20 years, migratory birds have returned to Varthur lake. Photographs of around 150 bird species have been taken at the lake site since the last one month,” he said.

“There was froth up to one metre from the lake’s surface. There was lead content. Due to pollution, the migratory cycle of birds was effected,” he said, adding that after rejuvenation began over a year ago, migratory and local birds began frequenting the water body.

An Indian Tern spotted at Varthur lake

in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

Jagadish Reddy, member of Varthur Raising, said not just the migratory birds, even local birds have starting arriving.“As per our knowledge, migratory bird activity had stopped for two years. After a lot of struggle and National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) intervention, the government showed interest and the BDA undertook the rejuvenation work. Birds like Grey Heron, Painted Stork, Indian River Tern, Black Headed Ibis and Siberian Stonechat and even ducks have been spotted,” Reddy said.

He further added that the lake is shallow at some locations which are ideal and attract many small birds. About 70 per cent of the silt has been cleared, sewage has been been diverted and since the last two seasons, the rains have filled parts of the lake which has resulted in birds returning.

Professor T V Ramachandra of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), wetland expert and member of the NGT panel on Varthur and Bellandur lakes said, he was expecting the return of the birds much earlier.

