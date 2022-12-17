Home Cities Bengaluru

No court relief for actor Duniya Vijay in 2018 abduction case

Judge KN Shivakumar observed there are sufficient materials to show that the victim was forcibly taken into the car.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A city court rejected the application filed by actor ‘Duniya’ Vijay and three others seeking to discharge them from the offences in the 2018 kidnapping case.

Vijay Kumar BR aka ‘Duniya’ Vijay, Prasad KJ, Mani B and Prasad Kumar R were accused of kidnapping Maruti Gowda from Amdebkar Bhavan in a car, on September 23, 2018. The accused had moved a petition before the eighth ACMM court, seeking to discharge them for the offences under IPC sections 504, 342, 365, 323, 506 and 201.

The application read that Vijay had also filed a counter-case against the complainant and the chargesheet materials do not satisfy the ingredients of IPC sections 365 and 201. The defence counsel submitted that to attract section IPC 365, the chargesheet materials should indicate that a person has been kidnapped with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him in an unknown place.

The prosecution alleged that the victim himself called the complainant over phone to inform him about the incident. The prosecution material indicates that he was brought directly to the police station by the accused. The prosecution contended there are enought material to show the alleged kidnapping and confinement might not be a ground for the discharge of the accused.

Judge KN Shivakumar observed there are sufficient materials to show that the victim was forcibly taken into the car. “Definitely it would amount to a wrongful confinement irrespective of the duration of the confinement,” the judge noted.

