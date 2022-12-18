Decision on GST exemption at next meeting: Karnataka CM Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Since there is exemption from GST for government organisations, deliberations are being held to extend the facility to government undertakings such as Bengaluru Bruhat Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Saturday.

“A decision will be taken at the next meeting on what kind of services are to be given concession, with a few amendments,” he added, briefing the press after participating in the 48th GST meeting, chaired virtually by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to official sources, giving GST exemption to all suppliers of urban and rural local bodies was also mooted at the meeting. Meanwhile, Bommai said a decision to set up the GST appellate tribunal to deal with related cases will also be made at the next meeting.

“Cases are coming up in the high court, and if a tribunal is set up, it will help in speedy redressal that will also bring in revenue to the government,” he observed.

