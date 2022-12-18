Karnataka's ‘2bin1bag’ waste disposal needs better enforcement

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five years of the Karnataka High Court mandating ‘2bin1bag’ waste segregation method has given positive results, but there is still a long way to go in terms of enforcement at both the government and public level.

The Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), a Bengaluru-based NGO, had led the way in establishing the concept of segregation in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) system in Karnataka. The next step is to implement the same across India, said experts.

‘2bin1bag’ is the concept of segregating waste in a red bin (sanitary and toxic waste), green bin (organic waste) and a white bag (recyclable waste) to help improve the waste management system. Soumya Vishwanathan, an SWMRT member, explained that waste can only be handled if it is segregated. She added that colours were chosen for separate bins for illiterate people also to easily understand which bin is to be used for which category.

Preeti Maheshwari, working extensively in the area of waste management, said the initiative has seen a positive response, and around 60 per cent of the population segregates waste in Karnataka. However, much needs to be done in terms of enforcing the law or penalising authorities when waste is not segregated.

She added that often people do not segregate waste, stating that a single person’s effort won’t make a difference, or due to lack of interest. Hence, if they are penalised and stringent action taken against breaking the law, people will automatically become more cautious.

Maheswari said that several composting centres, waste processing and segregation plants are doing a great job at segregating waste. Creating awareness is the only way to ensure that the concept is implemented countrywide, she added. She predicted that the waste segregating industry will flourish in the upcoming years, which will be another reason for people to prefer segregated waste.

