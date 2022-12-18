Two drug peddlers nabbed in separate cases in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In separate cases, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested two drug peddlers. A drug peddler, disguised as a Swiggy delivery executive, was arrested when he was transporting drugs in a Swiggy delivery kit. He was earlier working as a delivery executive.

Another peddler was working as a screener for a private airways cargo at KIA. This accused claims to have been selling drugs to make fast money. The arrests have been made in Whitefield and Yelahanka police station limits.

The peddler, who was disguised as a delivery agent, is Abijith, a native of Bihar, from whom the sleuths recovered LSD strips, ganja and other items worth around rs 4 lakh after arresting him from Bihar. He was working for another peddler in based in Bihar.

Another peddler is Shibu T Chacko, from whom MDMA crystals, LSD strips and a mobile phone worth `5 lakh were recovered. He was working for a Nigerian peddler.

