Game Awards 2022!

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the end of another year, it is my regretful responsibility to condense a year filled with hundreds of amazing games to a few that win ‘The Game Awards’. But then the Game Awards are also filled with some sensational news, and I get to provide you with the juiciest updates that many may have overlooked. The one that shocked me most was the awful Uncharted movie being nominated for ‘Best Adaptation’. Nathan Drake turned sentient and is now judging every one of you who voted for the adaptation, and silently deleting your video game save files.

Here’s another fact you may not get in any other report – according to my personal calculations, out of 67 unique games nominated across different award categories, 32 of them are either sequels, or spin-offs of existing games. This fact doesn’t really say all that much: considering that Call of Duty and FIFA ’22 is on the list. It only means gamers just enjoy routine, even if the routine is exhaustingly boring. Fortunately, the game that won the ‘Game of the Year’ amongst other awards – was Elden Ring. Another fun fact is that Resident Evil 4 was nominated under the ‘Most Anticipated’ award.

Now Resident Evil 4 already released in 2005, and it is simply getting a remake in 2023. If this is amongst the ‘Most Anticipated’, it means that the feelings of the older gamers are being represented in the awards!

Good for us.

Also, Valorant won the ‘Best Esports’ game award, dethroning League of Legends after three years of successive victories – a true ‘Clutch’ moment, if there ever was one. Diablo 3 – the latest PC game so far in the Diablo franchise, sold 30 million in lifetime sales. In official counts, it is one of the most popular games to exist. Understandably, there was a lot of excitement around the iOS/Android port of the game. It was called Diablo Immortal, and it released in 2022. It was nominated for ‘Best Mobile game’. I was tickled to learn the actual winner of the award. I won’t tell you the name, but here are some clues – it’s a card game, a single game lasts two minutes, and one of the characters include a Flora Colossus that loves the word ‘Groot’. I’m considering playing and reviewing it soon.

