Home Cities Bengaluru

Game Awards 2022!

Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök, Valorant and more bagged the top honours this year  

Published: 19th December 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Elden Ring

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  At the end of another year, it is my regretful responsibility to condense a year filled with hundreds of amazing games to a few that win ‘The Game Awards’. But then the Game Awards are also filled with some sensational news, and I get to provide you with the juiciest updates that many may have overlooked. The one that shocked me most was the awful Uncharted movie being nominated for ‘Best Adaptation’. Nathan Drake turned sentient and is now judging every one of you who voted for the adaptation, and silently deleting your video game save files.

Here’s another fact you may not get in any other report – according to my personal calculations, out of 67 unique games nominated across different award categories, 32 of them are either sequels, or spin-offs of existing games. This fact doesn’t really say all that much: considering that Call of Duty and FIFA ’22 is on the list. It only means gamers just enjoy routine, even if the routine is exhaustingly boring. Fortunately, the game that won the ‘Game of the Year’ amongst other awards – was Elden Ring. Another fun fact is that Resident Evil 4 was nominated under the ‘Most Anticipated’ award.

Now Resident Evil 4 already released in 2005, and it is simply getting a remake in 2023. If this is amongst the ‘Most Anticipated’, it means that the feelings of the older gamers are being represented in the awards! 

Good for us.

Also, Valorant won the ‘Best Esports’ game award, dethroning League of Legends after three years of successive victories – a true ‘Clutch’ moment, if there ever was one. Diablo 3 – the latest PC game so far in the Diablo franchise, sold 30 million in lifetime sales. In official counts, it is one of the most popular games to exist. Understandably, there was a lot of excitement around the iOS/Android port of the game. It was called Diablo Immortal, and it released in 2022. It was nominated for ‘Best Mobile game’. I was tickled to learn the actual winner of the award. I won’t tell you the name, but here are some clues – it’s a card game, a single game lasts two minutes, and one of the characters include a Flora Colossus that loves the word ‘Groot’. I’m considering playing and reviewing it soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp