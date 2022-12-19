Guard, worker killed at builder’s house in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unidentified criminals murdered two persons, a worker and a security guard, at the house of a builder in Koramangala and decamped with cash and gold valuables. The police, suspecting the role of insiders, have launched a manhunt for the killers.

Kariyappa

The deceased have been identified as Kariyappa, a worker, and Dil Bahadur, the guard who hailed from Assam, who were employed at the residence of Rajagopal Reddy in Koramangala 6th Block.

The police said Reddy and his family members had gone out for a family function on Saturday and only the guard and the worker were there at home. When the cook came for work on Sunday morning, he found the main door open and Kariyappa’s body inside the house. He looked for the guard who was missing and immediately reported the matter to the owner and the police.

“The criminals had gagged Kariyappa, tied his limbs and smothered him to death. They have ransacked the house looking for valuables. As the guard was missing, initially he was suspected to be behind the murder and a police team was getting ready to leave for Assam. However, while conducting the spot mahazar, Dil Bahadur’s body was also found in the sump.

The killers had put his body there and had closed the lid,” an officer said, adding that Bahadur was working at Reddy’s house for the last few years. Reddy told the police that the miscreants have escaped with Rs 5 lakh cash and 30 grams of gold valuables.

“Special teams have been formed to trace the killers. It is suspected that someone who knew about Reddy’s family is behind the incident as it took place when the family members were away. Also, the possibility that one of the deceased might have told the assailants that the family won’t be there and they planning the murders for gain cannot be ruled out. We are gathering all necessary information to crack the case soon,” the police added.

BENGALURU: Unidentified criminals murdered two persons, a worker and a security guard, at the house of a builder in Koramangala and decamped with cash and gold valuables. The police, suspecting the role of insiders, have launched a manhunt for the killers. Kariyappa The deceased have been identified as Kariyappa, a worker, and Dil Bahadur, the guard who hailed from Assam, who were employed at the residence of Rajagopal Reddy in Koramangala 6th Block. The police said Reddy and his family members had gone out for a family function on Saturday and only the guard and the worker were there at home. When the cook came for work on Sunday morning, he found the main door open and Kariyappa’s body inside the house. He looked for the guard who was missing and immediately reported the matter to the owner and the police. “The criminals had gagged Kariyappa, tied his limbs and smothered him to death. They have ransacked the house looking for valuables. As the guard was missing, initially he was suspected to be behind the murder and a police team was getting ready to leave for Assam. However, while conducting the spot mahazar, Dil Bahadur’s body was also found in the sump. The killers had put his body there and had closed the lid,” an officer said, adding that Bahadur was working at Reddy’s house for the last few years. Reddy told the police that the miscreants have escaped with Rs 5 lakh cash and 30 grams of gold valuables. “Special teams have been formed to trace the killers. It is suspected that someone who knew about Reddy’s family is behind the incident as it took place when the family members were away. Also, the possibility that one of the deceased might have told the assailants that the family won’t be there and they planning the murders for gain cannot be ruled out. We are gathering all necessary information to crack the case soon,” the police added.