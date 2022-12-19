Home Cities Bengaluru

Guard, worker killed at builder’s house in Bengaluru

Criminals gag one victim, tie his limbs & smother him to death; Dump another body in sump; Cops suspect insiders

Published: 19th December 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Unidentified criminals murdered two persons, a worker and a security guard, at the house of a builder in Koramangala and decamped with cash and gold valuables. The police, suspecting the role of insiders, have launched a manhunt for the killers.

Kariyappa 

The deceased have been identified as Kariyappa, a worker, and Dil Bahadur, the guard who hailed from Assam, who were employed at the residence of Rajagopal Reddy in Koramangala 6th Block.
The police said Reddy and his family members had gone out for a family function on Saturday and only the guard and the worker were there at home. When the cook came for work on Sunday morning, he found the main door open and Kariyappa’s body inside the house. He looked for the guard who was missing and immediately reported the matter to the owner and the police.

“The criminals had gagged Kariyappa, tied his limbs and smothered him to death. They have ransacked the house looking for valuables. As the guard was missing, initially he was suspected to be behind the murder and a police team was getting ready to leave for Assam. However, while conducting the spot mahazar, Dil Bahadur’s body was also found in the sump.

The killers had put his body there and had closed the lid,” an officer said, adding that Bahadur was working at Reddy’s house for the last few years. Reddy told the police that the miscreants have escaped with Rs 5 lakh cash and 30 grams of gold valuables. 

“Special teams have been formed to trace the killers. It is suspected that someone who knew about Reddy’s family is behind the incident as it took place when the family members were away. Also, the possibility that one of the deceased might have told the assailants that the family won’t be there and they planning the murders for gain cannot be ruled out. We are gathering all necessary information to crack the case soon,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Death Murder
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp