Must make use of what’s accessible, says ISRO ex-chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman A S Kiran Kumar said India will always stay behind if it focuses on using technology from advanced countries. He was speaking at the Raman Young Science Innovator (RYSI) competition-cum-exhibition held at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru on Sunday.

“Raman showed the Raman Effect through sunlight and a set of filters. He did not use any big gadgets or a lot of money, but only his intellectual capability and simple tools available in nature. This is the real problem for India. Today, if we have to follow what advanced countries have done, we will always be behind, because the newer technology, which is the driver, is not easy to make. But, if we can make use of what is accessible to use and use our intellectual capability, we can go ahead,” he said.

He said India has shown its capabilities in solving this problem, especially with Covid-19. “India has shown it is capable so far. This is evidenced by our response during Covid time, ISRO’s achievements and the boom in software companies. India has shown that it is capable of dealing with this problem, so our next generation has a tremendous opportunity. For India to become the largest economy, it is the next generation that needs to make it happen,” he said.

The awards organised by both RRI and the Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation (ISPF) saw 800 students who had presented their ideas across the country. As many as 87 finalists were selected and flown to Bengaluru to present their ideas to a team of judges from various institutes, including the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA).

“People say that learning by doing is necessary to foster critical and scientific thinking as a way of life. However, as children, it is natural to be scientific and questioning, but socio-cultural compulsions, advertising and too much exposure to gadgets stifles those trends. Scientific thinking is absolutely essential in whatever one wants to excel in,” said Dr Prajval Shastri, astrophysicist and one of the judges.

