’Tis the season 

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a mad flurry of activity that seems to have taken over our town. I still call our ooru sleepy-hollow because it may look like there is a mad whirl of parties, openings, festivals and their ilk from Banashankari to Benson Town, but as far as infrastructure and personnel go, our city fails to deliver.

The work ethos is non-existent, but yet there is always a big hullabaloo about the ‘outsiders’ taking away jobs. Bengaluru has, unfortunately, become a transient town. People from out of state come here because there are easy pickings work-wise, earn their money and leave. We the locals are still busy negotiating ‘less for more’ salaries and are being left behind. Take from the skilled to the semi-skilled and unskilled ‘local’ workforce. They aren’t a patch on the ‘eager-beaver’ workforce that flows into our city in droves.

I wanted some carpentry work done at home and lo-and-behold, by the time our local work-men got their act together and wasted a full day negotiating for an advance, (which I gave albeit reluctantly) and haven’t seen them since. A neighbour told me about a contingent of skilled carpenters from the back-waters of Bengal who finished the work in record time!

That got me thinking of the house-help to the hot-shots in the IT industry. There is a large influx of semi-skilled house-help from the North-East and Nepal and they are excellent at their work and are regular and on-time to boot! My ‘ammas’ are still crying about ill-health, hubby/boy-friend problems and are unfailingly trying to wheedle some more advance money from me!

I hear my son on a daily basis trying to get work done in his work-place and the rate of attrition is humongous. Everybody is complaining about the quality /entitlement of the local workforce. Less for more seems to be their mantra, and if the ‘men in white’ keep pandering to this ‘outsider-insider’ syndrome we are doomed. Our weather seems to still be a big playing factor for setting up units, hotels and commercial establishments, but if steel flyovers and butchered trees become a reality, we will see a sharp decline in the fortunes of our beloved city.

I made the best use of the Christmas cheer that seemed to have overtaken namma ooru. My favourite ‘memsahib’ Karen Anand, the harbinger of all things delectable, a wordsmith, an author and TV presenter (all things other unverified upstarts claim that they are) and now a consultant for various hotels and restaurants was in town. I am such a big fan of her charisma, charm and flawless complexion (there I said it!) She was in town to release her book ‘Masala Memsahib’ at the beautiful shimmering Leela Palace poolside.

The guests were a gaggle of her friends and admirers who were privy to taste some selected recipes from her book. I was sitting with people who epitomized the grace of Bengaluru, Visheshwar Singh, GM and VP OF Oberoi Bangalore and his wife Sanaya as well as author and anthropologist Kaveri Ponappa and her husband Naresh.

My week ended with a raucous party at Abhay and Jyotsna Kewadkar’s private terrace that hosted a French wine delegation from Bordeaux. Fine food, fine company and fine wine spell a time to be tres jolie.

’Tis the season folks. Enjoy it while you can!

(The writer’s views are her own)

