BBMP chief goes on voter list check, finds encroachments

At the construction site on 53rd B Avenue, 3rd Block Road, the Commissioner also noticed materials placed on the footpath.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:20 AM

Voter's list

Image used for representational purpose only. (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday visited Rajajinagar and Yeswanthpur, and conducted house-to-house checking for voters’ list, in connection with revision of the list as part of the election preparation process.

He said that 10 houses in each assembly segment will be checked daily for addition, deletion and alteration of voters, as part of election preparation. During the process, the Commissioner also noticed footpath encroachment near Warrier Bakery and instructed officials to clear the obstructions.

At the construction site on 53rd B Avenue, 3rd Block Road, the Commissioner also noticed materials placed on the footpath. He asked officials to get the materials cleared and impose a penalty on the house owners.

The Commissioner also directed officials to fix potholes on Magadi Road and keep the footpath free from encroachments during his house-to-house inspection, with regard to draft voter list revision.

Comments

