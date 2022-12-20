Home Cities Bengaluru

Beginning to look like Christmas

With X’Mas around the corner, city-based  decorators share hacks on decorating and making your home look more festive

Published: 20th December 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deck the halls with boughs of holly.. Falalalala... That’s true. While traditionally many people prefer having a Christmas tree around, you may not need one to feel the festival. Many city-based decorators can vouch for it. All you need to do is pick the right decorating ornaments.

Ipsa Gupta, who runs a decorating service Roomance with Ipsa, says there are so many vibes for Christmas, and it helps if you begin by picking a vibe for your decor. “ You might want a cozy vibe or want something bright and lit up.

Or the biggest trend right now is sustainable decor with a lot of paper decor, origami, clothes and ornaments. Recently, I designed a bakery for which I picked dried orange slices, and made ornaments out of it with cinnamon sticks,” says Gupta. The other rule that she swears by is layering, placing different objects at different heights, so that the ‘eye travels’. 

If vintage or old-school decor is something you go by, then Maitrayee Roy Shukla, who runs The Needle Crafter, a small business of vintage-styled Christmas ornaments, could help you. “I know a lot of people don’t put up a Christmas tree but live to celebrate the Christmas magic.

These ornaments could be hung anywhere. You could have a small door knob that you can hang. You can put it in different corners. And it does not have to be predominantly during Christmas, it can be during any part of the year. I also pick colours which will go with natural woods. Colours that stand out in wooden furniture,” says Shukla, who mostly operates from her Instagram handle. 

If fresh flowers is your choice of decor, then you can go for flowers in red and white. Saloni Shah, a florist who runs her business Roses and Lilies, says fresh flowers immediately lift moods. “White and red 
Chrysanthemums are top picks of the season. You can also go for ready-made wreath made of foliage or can make it easily at home if you have a round mirror,” says Shah, adding that corn cobs are a must for decor since it is Christmas. 

Christmas at home

  • Do up an entry or coffee table or dining table where people generally gather
  • Try layering and clustering by varying the heights of objects
  • Have small Christmas ornaments like glittery balls, themed candle stands placed on a table
  • Pick ornaments that go with the colours of your home so that they stand out 
  • Pick flowers of Christmas-themed colours like white, red and green.
  • Make a green wreath out of flowers from your home
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp