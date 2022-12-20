Beginning to look like Christmas

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deck the halls with boughs of holly.. Falalalala... That’s true. While traditionally many people prefer having a Christmas tree around, you may not need one to feel the festival. Many city-based decorators can vouch for it. All you need to do is pick the right decorating ornaments.

Ipsa Gupta, who runs a decorating service Roomance with Ipsa, says there are so many vibes for Christmas, and it helps if you begin by picking a vibe for your decor. “ You might want a cozy vibe or want something bright and lit up.

Or the biggest trend right now is sustainable decor with a lot of paper decor, origami, clothes and ornaments. Recently, I designed a bakery for which I picked dried orange slices, and made ornaments out of it with cinnamon sticks,” says Gupta. The other rule that she swears by is layering, placing different objects at different heights, so that the ‘eye travels’.

If vintage or old-school decor is something you go by, then Maitrayee Roy Shukla, who runs The Needle Crafter, a small business of vintage-styled Christmas ornaments, could help you. “I know a lot of people don’t put up a Christmas tree but live to celebrate the Christmas magic.

These ornaments could be hung anywhere. You could have a small door knob that you can hang. You can put it in different corners. And it does not have to be predominantly during Christmas, it can be during any part of the year. I also pick colours which will go with natural woods. Colours that stand out in wooden furniture,” says Shukla, who mostly operates from her Instagram handle.

If fresh flowers is your choice of decor, then you can go for flowers in red and white. Saloni Shah, a florist who runs her business Roses and Lilies, says fresh flowers immediately lift moods. “White and red

Chrysanthemums are top picks of the season. You can also go for ready-made wreath made of foliage or can make it easily at home if you have a round mirror,” says Shah, adding that corn cobs are a must for decor since it is Christmas.

Christmas at home

Do up an entry or coffee table or dining table where people generally gather

Try layering and clustering by varying the heights of objects

Have small Christmas ornaments like glittery balls, themed candle stands placed on a table

Pick ornaments that go with the colours of your home so that they stand out

Pick flowers of Christmas-themed colours like white, red and green.

Make a green wreath out of flowers from your home

