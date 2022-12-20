Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Builder’s driver to be quizzed in double murder

Police are suspecting the driver based on the call details record.

Published: 20th December 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Koramangala police, who are investigating the double murder of a security guard and worker in the residence of a builder, are suspecting the role of a few persons including a driver, who was previously working with the builder.

Security guard Dil Bahadur (50) and worker Kariyappa (55), who worked in the residence of Rajagopal Reddy in Koramangala 6th Block, were found murdered on Sunday.

Police said the killers, who decamped with cash of Rs 5 lakh and 30g of gold jewels, have also taken away the DVR of the CCTV camera. However, sources said the police are examining the footage of around 50 cameras from the locality. “We are gathering information about persons who previously worked with Reddy, those engaged in construction works in the surrounding areas and security guards of nearby buildings,” an officer said.

Since the murders took place when Reddy’s family had gone to Ananthpur in Andhra Pradesh for a wedding, the police suspect that someone who knew the family was involved. “There is no sign of forced entry into the house, and it appears that a gang of two to four persons could be involved. Four special teams have been formed to crack the case,” the officer added.

Police are suspecting the driver based on the call details record. “He was sacked by Reddy after he took the his luxury car without his permission, which was damaged in an accident. The driver will be picked up for questioning soon,” the police said.

