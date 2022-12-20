Bizman’s car not delivered, plaint filed

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old businessman from Jayanagar area filed a police complaint after his brand new Toyota Innova SUV, which he had sent through a moving company to Delhi, was not delivered.

The suspects had demanded more money than the prevailing cost, which the complainant Viju B Jain had paid, and since then, they had been avoiding his calls. A complaint has been filed against Krishna Movers, which is located in Kalasipalya New Extension, and its representative Abhishek, last week, and the Siddapura police have registered a case. The complainant, a resident of 8th main, Ashoka Pillar Road in Jayanagar 2nd block, found the address and contact details of the company on the internet, and approached them.

“The SUV was supposed to be delivered to a person at Vishwas Nagar in Delhi. The suspects initially agreed to deliver the vehicle for Rs 16,000. On November 25, a staff from Krishna Movers took the vehicle to deliver it on November 30. The complainant had paid an advance of Rs 8,000, and the rest was to be settled after delivery,” said an officer, based on the statements of the victim.

On November 30, when Jain called up to know the status of the delivery, he was told that the vehicle had reached Gurgaon. The complainant contacted his person concerned in Delhi, and asked them to collect the SUV from Gurgaon after clearing the remaining amount. But the accused demanded Rs 23,270, giving preposterous reasons, and threatened that they would sell the SUV’s spare parts, if the remaining money was not electronically transferred.

“On December 9, the said money was paid to the accused who then agreed to deliver the car in the next three hours. But the accused reportedly began to avoid the complainant, and have not delivered the SUV to the Delhi address. A total of Rs 31,270 has been paid to the accused,” the officer added.

A case of criminal breach of trust and cheating has been filed against the accused.

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old businessman from Jayanagar area filed a police complaint after his brand new Toyota Innova SUV, which he had sent through a moving company to Delhi, was not delivered. The suspects had demanded more money than the prevailing cost, which the complainant Viju B Jain had paid, and since then, they had been avoiding his calls. A complaint has been filed against Krishna Movers, which is located in Kalasipalya New Extension, and its representative Abhishek, last week, and the Siddapura police have registered a case. The complainant, a resident of 8th main, Ashoka Pillar Road in Jayanagar 2nd block, found the address and contact details of the company on the internet, and approached them. “The SUV was supposed to be delivered to a person at Vishwas Nagar in Delhi. The suspects initially agreed to deliver the vehicle for Rs 16,000. On November 25, a staff from Krishna Movers took the vehicle to deliver it on November 30. The complainant had paid an advance of Rs 8,000, and the rest was to be settled after delivery,” said an officer, based on the statements of the victim. On November 30, when Jain called up to know the status of the delivery, he was told that the vehicle had reached Gurgaon. The complainant contacted his person concerned in Delhi, and asked them to collect the SUV from Gurgaon after clearing the remaining amount. But the accused demanded Rs 23,270, giving preposterous reasons, and threatened that they would sell the SUV’s spare parts, if the remaining money was not electronically transferred. “On December 9, the said money was paid to the accused who then agreed to deliver the car in the next three hours. But the accused reportedly began to avoid the complainant, and have not delivered the SUV to the Delhi address. A total of Rs 31,270 has been paid to the accused,” the officer added. A case of criminal breach of trust and cheating has been filed against the accused.