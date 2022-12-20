Contract staff fleece BWSSB for 5 years

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major racket busted recently, outsourced employees of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) were found to have colluded with lower rung officials to collect water bill payments from the public and siphon off the money. The scam had been going on at BWSSB offices across the city for the last five years and came to light when five FIRs were filed and four contract staffers arrested for misappropriating nearly Rs 1.5 crore, said reliable sources.

The water board employs 2,700 employees from the outsourcing firm Navodayam at all levels with a good number taking care of revenue collection. FIRs have been filed against outsourced employees and a few first- and second-division assistants of BWSSB in the sub-stations NE-1 (18th Cross, Malleshwaram); S-1-2 (BTM Layout Second Stage); SW-3 (MNK Park, Basavanagudi) and N-1-1 and N-2-2 (both at Doddaballapura Road, Yelahanka).

The scam was unearthed by senior BWSSB officials when perusing the receipts issued by the water board in connection with some tenders. “Employees of Navodayam have been working with us since 2017 and four of their employees are in jail now due to our FIRs. Three of our clerical cadre employees too will be arrested shortly for involvement in the racket. We now plan to conduct a detailed audit across our sub-stations,” a source said.

Giving details on how the racket was carried out, a senior official said BWSSB bill payments are only accepted through online, or digital mode, or at its kiosks. “Post-demonetisation, we permitted manual acceptance of payments for three months only from January to March 2017. This was because bills were mostly paid through our kiosks at sub-stations then, but they were not equipped to accept the new currency notes. The login ID and password of the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) and the Revenue Managers were shared with the outsourced staff to help them manage the huge crowd coming over to pay the bills.

From April, the kiosks were upgraded and all were told to discontinue manual collection,” he explained.

However, a few outsourced employees, who were assisted by the clerical staff, continued to carry out this form of payment and updated the payment in the billing software. “Receipts were not issued for the collections made from April 2017 till mid-December this year, the collections were not deposited with the authorised BWSSB authority and no entries were made in the cash book at these sub-stations. The money was pocketed as there was no proof of receiving it. The AEEs too were not aware of the misuse of their IDs” he said.

BWSSB Chief Administrative Officer R Veena gave a list to TNIE of sub-stations that she was aware of from where issues have been reported, but became irate and hung up when more details were asked. Neither BWSSB Chairman Jayaram nor other top officials responded to repeated calls made by this reporter.

