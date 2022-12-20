Decide on pleas in 30 days: Karnataka HC to Appellate Authority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the Appellate Authority, under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, to decide on appeals in 90 days, if not 30 days, as prescribed.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while pointing out an appeal kept pending by the Appellate Authority for 630 days, as against 30 days. “If the appeal is kept pending beyond 90 days, it would be contrary to public interest, and the Authority shall record reasons in writing for not concluding the appeal within an outer limit of 90 days,” the judge said.

“The Appellate Authority appears to be swayed by the statute depicting disposal of the appeal in 30 days to be as far as possible. The words ‘as far as possible’ cannot be taken as ‘so far as possible’,” the court said, referring to the appeal filed by Transasia Bio-Medicals Limited, kept pending for 630 days.

Karnataka State Drug Logistics and Warehousing Society invited tenders for procurement of 1,201 semi-automated biochemistry analyser and 171 fully automated biochemistry analyser in September 2020. As the contract was awarded to an agency without heeding the objections raised by participants in the pre-bid meeting, Transasia Bio-Medicals moved the Appellate Authority.

Though the appeal was to be decided within 30 days of filing, it was not taken up for consideration, which led Transasia Bio-Medicals to knock on the doors of the high court, which in turn disposed of the petition in March 2021, with a direction to the Appellate Authority to dispose of the appeal.

The Appellate Authority dismissed the appeal on November 9, 2022. Against this, Transasia Bio-Medicals moved the high court. The court dismissed the plea with cost of `25,000, and said the state would be at liberty to proceed with the matter, if execution of the contract is stalled due to pendency of proceedings.

