Home Cities Bengaluru

Elections top priority for new Bengaluru DC 

The works have been defined and will be executed as per schedule, he stressed.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner Dayananda K A on Monday said his top priority will be to ensure that the exercise of inclusion and deletion of voters’ data goes on unhindered apart from proper administration of the department.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said all works related to the election process will be executed as per the directions of the Election Commission. The works have been defined and will be executed as per schedule, he stressed.

The DC went to work soon after taking charge, holding meetings with election officials to take stock of the situation and to ensure that works undertaken are being executed as per schedule.

On allegations that staffers are not approachable, he said, “All  works need to be executed with equal importance. Citizens can approach the DC’s office and their grievances will be resolved. Staffers should be available for the citizens. Public feedback of works will also be taken.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru DC
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp