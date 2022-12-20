Elections top priority for new Bengaluru DC 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Newly appointed Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner Dayananda K A on Monday said his top priority will be to ensure that the exercise of inclusion and deletion of voters’ data goes on unhindered apart from proper administration of the department.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said all works related to the election process will be executed as per the directions of the Election Commission. The works have been defined and will be executed as per schedule, he stressed.

The DC went to work soon after taking charge, holding meetings with election officials to take stock of the situation and to ensure that works undertaken are being executed as per schedule.

On allegations that staffers are not approachable, he said, “All works need to be executed with equal importance. Citizens can approach the DC’s office and their grievances will be resolved. Staffers should be available for the citizens. Public feedback of works will also be taken.”

