Maid hired through app charges auditor with rape

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:18 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old auditor was arrested by the Parappana Agrahara police for allegedly raping a 22-year-old domestic help, in the first week of December. The accused had hired the maid through an online aggregator. The accused, Parashiva Murthy is a resident of Kudlu Layout. The victim is a native of Odisha, who had registered on the app.

The aggregator’s Bengaluru office is in Wilson Garden area. “The accused had hired the victim through an app. He wanted the maid to look after his aged mother, and also do some household chores. When the maid came for work on her first day, he is alleged to have raped her.

He also threatened to kill her if she tells anyone, and left for work by locking the doors from outside,” said an officer. The victim contacted the Wilson Garden office, and informed about the incident, who then reported it to Parappana Agrahara police.

Police officers broke down the door, and rescued the victim. The police have recorded the statements of the victim on December 3. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

