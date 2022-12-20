Saleem to keep eye on traffic at 6 stations on weekends

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The traffic police have been issued special instructions to ensure that no vehicles are parked or parked haphazardly on roads leading to traffic jams. Special Commissioner, Traffic, MA Saleem will soon start paying surprise visits during weekends to check the traffic situation.

The action has been taken as travelling to commercial hubs like Commercial Street, Brigade Road, Church Street, Residency Road, Majestic, MG Road and Koramangala during weekends used to be stressful as customers thronged these areas. Saleem has given instructions specifically to six traffic stations to monitor the situation.

He has told his men that vehicles should not be allowed to stop to drop off customers, and a continuous flow of traffic should be ensured. Saleem told TNIE, “During weekends, all come to core areas for shopping and other purposes. If pressed, there will be a smooth flow of traffic. Cubbon Park, Ulsoor, Commercial Street, Ashok Nagar, Upparpet and Adugodi traffic stations have been told to ensure that no vehicles are parked in no-parking areas. Also vehicles should not be allowed to stop in commercial hubs as it may cause traffic jams.”

An officer attached to the Ashok Nagar station said that Saleem’s instructions have helped in easing traffic on Residency and Brigade roads during weekends. “On Residency Road, schools have been told not to park school vans and other vehicles on the street and to take them inside the school premises. The schools too have made provisions for vehicles of parents to pick up and drop their wards. Also, hotels and restaurants have made arrangements for valet parking which has further reduced traffic pressure during weekends,” a senior police officer said.

At Indiranagar, traffic was chaotic on 100 Ft Road as vehicles were parked haphazardly. Now, traffic police, who are out on weekends, are not allowing vehicles to stop even for a little while. “We have increased the number of men at a few stretches. Earlier during weekends, most of the men at these stations would come at 6.30 am and wind up by 2.30 pm. Over the last two weeks, men have hit the streets at 3.30 pm and are out there till 9.30 pm. The officers are also roping in traffic wardens in busy areas,” said a senior assistant sub-inspector.

