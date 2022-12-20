Home Cities Bengaluru

Welcome to the fall

Love often catches us by surprise because it starts with this random sense of interestedness and we can’t let go of the curiosity about the person.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The in-love feeling isn’t just a sudden fall – it starts with just an ‘interestedness’. Officially, the more renowned dictionaries of English like the Cambridge or Oxford dictionaries, will say there is no such word in English, but we know there is such a thing even if it is a grammatically incorrect word. Interestedness is a curious state of being interested, often without knowing why. 

In fact, it happens that we find ourselves interested in someone, not knowing why and then becoming curious why we are interested, trying to tease that out, and in the process of trying to understand the interestedness, we end up finding ourselves quite entangled with that person and all the different feelings that come along with such a thing.

Love often catches us by surprise because it starts with this random sense of interestedness and we can’t let go of the curiosity about the person. Others around us might see it and warn us -– “Hey! You are getting that look in your eyes. Be careful. Looks like you are getting interested in that person a bit too much. What’s going on here?” But we might not hear them.

Maybe that’s why it is called falling in love because this fall is an unexpected thing that happens when you were merely looking around. Otherwise, it would be walking into love, or easing yourself into love, or entering into love, no? This whole falling business is about being taken by surprise. Sometimes, especially in arranged relationships, one does ease into a situation of realising one is in love over a long period of time. A certain brand of jewellery tried to capitalise on that moment by promoting platinum rings as marking that moment of recognition of being in love, not even knowing you were interested and just feeling invested in each other, and then waking up one moment in Kodagu or Goa and feeling it. 

Anything can happen, sure, but the falling in love business generally starts with that curious sense of inexplicable interestedness. When you are in a ready to mingle state and open for relationships, it is all well and good, but the trouble is that this interestedness comes up at the oddest moments with the oddest people. You think you are happily together for fifteen years, and a totally atypical person catches your attention and you might find yourself interested. You might even lull yourself into a reverie, thinking anyway this person isn’t typically what you get attracted to, indulge your interestedness and then bang! You are in love and you don’t know what to do about it.

The darnedest thing about love is that it doesn’t seem to follow any system of rules, happens at most inopportune times, can be so uplifting and so destructive, and it all starts with that interestedness. If you aren’t available for the ride that’s love, then watch out for that tingling curiosity and nip it in the bud – otherwise, welcome to the fall!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Love
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp