Bengaluru: Family of 3 found dead, cops suspect financial dispute

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 70-year-old woman and her two children were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their rented flat in Mahalakshmi Layout. The three, including her 41-year-old daughter and a 36-year-old son, are suspected to have committed suicide by consuming medicines.

The victims are Yashoda, her daughter Suman Gupta, and son Naresh Gupta, who was a contractor. Yashoda’s husband had died a few months back, and his belongings were donated to an orphanage, after which the family moved to the flat four months ago.

Another daughter, Aparna Gupta, who is an advocate, and stays with her husband in Rajajinagar, has filed a complaint accusing four persons of being responsible for the deaths. The Mahalakshmi Layout police have filed a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306. The victims were staying on the second floor of an apartment near the Anjaneya Temple in Mahalakshmi Layout.

Yashoda’s sister called her several times, but it went unanswered. She then informed Aparna, who went to the flat on Monday night. The bodies have been shifted to MS Ramaiah Hospital’s mortuary hospital for postmortem, and police are awaiting the report which can ascertain the exact cause of death.

“It looks like they have consumed some pills. The FSL report can throw some light on that. The complainant has named four persons who are said Naresh’s friends, but no specific reasons has been mentioned. It is mentioned that around eight to 10 persons had come to the residence of the deceased on Sunday,” Vinayak Patil, DCP North, told The New Indian Express. “We strongly suspect that Naresh had some financial dispute with the four persons named in the complaint,” the officer added.

