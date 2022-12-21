Driver, two others nabbed in 48 hrs in Bengaluru double murder case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police cracked the Koramangala double murder case in 48 hours, and arrested three persons on Tuesday including the former driver of the businessman, who is the prime accused. They were nabbed from neighbouring districts of Bengaluru, an officer said.

The accused are Jagadish (24), Abhishek (22) and his brother Kiran (19). They have been working as car and auto drivers, and are neighbours in Mangammanapalya. Jagadish is the former driver of businessman Rajagopal Reddy.

Bengaluru police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy on Tuesday said the valuables, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and foreign currencies, have been recovered. “The prime accused was Reddy’s car driver for about a year, and had stayed in Reddy’s house. He knew where he kept his valuables in the house. He was sacked for taking out Reddy’s car without his permission,” the top cop said, adding that Jagadish hatched a plot knowing that Reddy and his family members will not be in town.

Police sources said the trio went to Reddy’s residence around 10 pm on Saturday and strangulated the guard Dil Bahadur to death. “They dumped the body in a water sump and closed the lid, and waited till morning for domestic help Kariyappa who stayed in the house. He opened the door around 5.30 am on Sunday. When they tried to enter the house, Kariyappa objected, saying the owner will rebuke him if he comes to know Jagadish had come. The trio then strangulated him to death before escaping with the valuables,” the police added.

The police initially suspected the guard since his body was not traced for a few hours, but his mobile was active in the Majestic area. “The body was recovered from the sump. Based on clues from call records and CCTV footage, we zeroed in on the suspects,” an officer said.

BENGALURU: Police cracked the Koramangala double murder case in 48 hours, and arrested three persons on Tuesday including the former driver of the businessman, who is the prime accused. They were nabbed from neighbouring districts of Bengaluru, an officer said. The accused are Jagadish (24), Abhishek (22) and his brother Kiran (19). They have been working as car and auto drivers, and are neighbours in Mangammanapalya. Jagadish is the former driver of businessman Rajagopal Reddy. Bengaluru police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy on Tuesday said the valuables, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and foreign currencies, have been recovered. “The prime accused was Reddy’s car driver for about a year, and had stayed in Reddy’s house. He knew where he kept his valuables in the house. He was sacked for taking out Reddy’s car without his permission,” the top cop said, adding that Jagadish hatched a plot knowing that Reddy and his family members will not be in town. Police sources said the trio went to Reddy’s residence around 10 pm on Saturday and strangulated the guard Dil Bahadur to death. “They dumped the body in a water sump and closed the lid, and waited till morning for domestic help Kariyappa who stayed in the house. He opened the door around 5.30 am on Sunday. When they tried to enter the house, Kariyappa objected, saying the owner will rebuke him if he comes to know Jagadish had come. The trio then strangulated him to death before escaping with the valuables,” the police added. The police initially suspected the guard since his body was not traced for a few hours, but his mobile was active in the Majestic area. “The body was recovered from the sump. Based on clues from call records and CCTV footage, we zeroed in on the suspects,” an officer said.