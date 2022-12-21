Home Cities Bengaluru

Driver, two others nabbed in 48 hrs in Bengaluru double murder case

The police initially suspected the guard since his body was not traced for a few hours, but his mobile was active in the Majestic area.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police cracked the Koramangala double murder case in 48 hours, and arrested three persons on Tuesday including the former driver of the businessman, who is the prime accused. They were nabbed from neighbouring districts of Bengaluru, an officer said.

The accused are Jagadish (24), Abhishek (22) and his brother Kiran (19). They have been working as car and auto drivers, and are neighbours in Mangammanapalya. Jagadish is the former driver of businessman Rajagopal Reddy.

Bengaluru police commissioner CH Pratap Reddy on Tuesday said the valuables, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and foreign currencies, have been recovered. “The prime accused was Reddy’s car driver for about a year, and had stayed in Reddy’s house. He knew where he kept his valuables in the house. He was sacked for taking out Reddy’s car without his permission,” the top cop said, adding that Jagadish hatched a plot knowing that Reddy and his family members will not be in town.

Police sources said the trio went to Reddy’s residence around 10 pm on Saturday and strangulated the guard Dil Bahadur to death. “They dumped the body in a water sump and closed the lid, and waited till morning for domestic help Kariyappa who stayed in the house. He opened the door around 5.30 am on Sunday. When they tried to enter the house, Kariyappa objected, saying the owner will rebuke him if he comes to know Jagadish had come. The trio then strangulated him to death before escaping with the valuables,” the police added.

The police initially suspected the guard since his body was not traced for a few hours, but his mobile was active in the Majestic area. “The body was recovered from the sump. Based on clues from call records and CCTV footage, we zeroed in on the suspects,” an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp