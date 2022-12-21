Home Cities Bengaluru

Elderly should be eager to learn, says Karnataka Governor Gehlot

Ensuring adult education, the governor also emphasised reducing dropout rates in schools.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

learning, malayalam, studying, migrant workers learning, literacy programme

EXPRESS ILLSUTRATION

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India has moved at snail’s pace in achieving 100 per cent literacy in the country, mainly due to the unwillingness to learn on the part of the elderly in later years of life, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot said here on Tuesday. He said education is important to lead a respectful life, and even illiterate people aspire to seek education but cannot do so due to circumstances.

He was speaking at the launch of ‘Education for All’ Adult Literacy Programme for Karnataka, which aims at educating 5crore illiterate people across India by 2027. The initiative aligns with the government’s recently launched ‘New India Literacy Programme’ for adult education.  

Ensuring adult education, the governor also emphasised reducing dropout rates in schools. He said it is important to imbibe education in the early years, extending it till old age. Students must be guided to work on their future plans and ensure they don’t drop out of school.

The initiative is being taken up by Rotary India Literacy Mission and Private Schools and Children’s Welfare Association (PSCWA) for transforming 5crore adults, using a network of 3lakh private schools in India. In Karnataka, around 8,000 schools have tied up so far to work on this scheme.

H Rajendra Pai, Rotary International, District 3190, explained that students from Class 6 to 10 will be working on the initiative as part of their school project. They will be asked to select any illiterate person, possibly a family member, neighbour, maid or even a gardener, and make them learn the basic course for a period of three months. The course includes basic reading and writing skills which are picturesque in nature and easy to understand, for both the child to teach and adult to learn. Past Rotary International president (2021-22) Shekhar Mehta said this initiative will motivate people and mean more self-respect.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp