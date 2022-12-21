Home Cities Bengaluru

Enrol transgenders in voter list: Girinath

As per records from the office of the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner, there are currently 9,182 transgender persons in the city and 9,085 of them have Epic cards.

Published: 21st December 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday instructed officials to identify transgender persons and persons and disabilities who are aged 18 years and above, and enrol them in the voter list.

As per records from the office of the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner, there are currently 9,182 transgender persons in the city and 9,085 of them have Epic cards. Of the remaining, 15 have applied for the card, leaving 82 who have to be contacted.  

At a special meeting regarding the revision of voter list, Girinath told the officials to take the help of sexual minority organisations and prepare a list of transgender persons who have yet to get registered.

As records such as address details and date of birth are not available due to technical difficulties in the inclusion of some gender minorities in electoral rolls, he asked the officials top coordinate with the zonal joint commissioners and take action as per the guidelines of the Election Commission.

Special Commissioner (Election)  Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh instructed the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens, Karnataka State Women’s Development Corporation, and Department of Women and Child Welfare to take effective action on inclusion of gender minorities and persons with disabilities in the voter list as well as create voter awareness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Tushar Girinath transgender
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp