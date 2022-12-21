Home Cities Bengaluru

Fave city Bengaluru tops in flexible office spaces

As per the report, apart from Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad also account for the highest volume of flexible stock.

Image of an employee in an office space used for representation.

Representational Image. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is one of the most sought-after cities to live in. A report released by real estate services and investment firm CBRE on Tuesday showed that Bengaluru topped the list of Asia Pacific (APAC) region cities, having the highest flexible stock.

Flexible office spaces is a term which explains a space having a variety of office types, helping reduce occupancy cost and enhancing collaboration. Co-working is a common type of space, followed by incubators.

According to the report, H2 2022 Asia Pacific Flexible Office Market- Bengaluru, is ahead of 11 major cities as of September 2022, in Grade-A assets. The city recorded 10.6 million sqft flexible stock, which is the highest compared to other APAC cities, including Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore.

As per the report, apart from Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad also account for the highest volume of flexible stock. According to the report, as of September 2022, Delhi-NCR recorded 6.6 million sqft of flexible stock in Grade-A assets, followed by Hyderabad, with 5.7 million sqft. Moreover, in Grade-A segment, India and Singapore reported the highest penetration of flexible office spaces, compared to other Asian nations. Hyderabad recorded the highest penetration with 5.5 per cent, followed by Bengaluru at 5.4per cent, Singapore 4.6per cent and Delhi-NCR at 4.4per cent.

The report highlights the total flexible stock volume in the APAC region stood at 76 million sqft, recording a 6 per cent year-on-year growth and is 15 per cent above the pre-pandemic growth level during the January-September 2022 period. Tech firms occupying 36 per cent of the spaces and business services 28 per cent topped the list of users of flexible office space, followed by finance, life science firms and retail firms in the overall APAC flex market.

Commenting on the report, Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO-India, South-East Asia, Middle-East and Africa, CBRE, said occupiers are largely re-engineering their portfolio and workplace strategies to accommodate hybrid working arrangements.

This signals healthy office sector growth amid an accelerated return to office phenomena in India, led by flexible space operators. It is also noteworthy that Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad account for nearly 35 per cent of the total flex stock. 

