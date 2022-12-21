Ganja quantity to include seeds, leaves: Karnataka HC 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC said that the quantity of ganja seized should not exclude the seeds and leaves, which cannot become a ground for quashing criminal proceedings.

Even for a bail application, when ganja in commercial quantity is seized, the accused cannot plead that it is not commercial quantity by excluding the seeds and leaves, Justice K Natarajan of the Karnataka HC said, while dismissing the petition filed by Rangappa, a resident of Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district, challenging criminal proceedings against him by Basavapatna police for offences under the NDPS Act.

A case was registered in March 2019 against Rangappa and the other accused after they were found possessing 750g of ganja, and a chargesheet filed. Rangappa contended that the seized material is not ganja as it only has seeds and leaves weighing 750g, and it cannot fall under the definition of section 2(iii)(b) of the NDPS Act.

Objecting to the plea, the government advocate contended that the ganja contains leaves, fruiting tops, seeds, and stems, which cannot be bifurcated during confiscation. It was contented that if the leaves are removed, the ganja quantity will come down, which cannot be a ground to quash criminal proceedings.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC said that the quantity of ganja seized should not exclude the seeds and leaves, which cannot become a ground for quashing criminal proceedings. Even for a bail application, when ganja in commercial quantity is seized, the accused cannot plead that it is not commercial quantity by excluding the seeds and leaves, Justice K Natarajan of the Karnataka HC said, while dismissing the petition filed by Rangappa, a resident of Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district, challenging criminal proceedings against him by Basavapatna police for offences under the NDPS Act. A case was registered in March 2019 against Rangappa and the other accused after they were found possessing 750g of ganja, and a chargesheet filed. Rangappa contended that the seized material is not ganja as it only has seeds and leaves weighing 750g, and it cannot fall under the definition of section 2(iii)(b) of the NDPS Act. Objecting to the plea, the government advocate contended that the ganja contains leaves, fruiting tops, seeds, and stems, which cannot be bifurcated during confiscation. It was contented that if the leaves are removed, the ganja quantity will come down, which cannot be a ground to quash criminal proceedings.