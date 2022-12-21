Kitchens of Karnataka

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a bright Friday morning, with clear skies and sunshine – quite the pleasant December in Bengaluru. Popular TV host Rocky Singh was looking forward to the day. Having filmed his travel series #RoadTrippin with Rocky for three successive days, he had hoped to sit back and relax for a day before resuming filming. But an unexpected injury – a torn tendon, left him confined to his hotel room.

But, despite the setback, he promptly got back to exploring parts of Karnataka from the following morning as per his original plan. “During my travels, I have been bitten by snakes, broken my ankle, endured terrible malaria and more. None of that stopped me from travelling. Currently, I’m in excruciating pain, but happy to continue. Because this is what I do,” he shares.

For the latest season of his popular vlogging show, Singh has been exploring the heartland of Karnataka, visiting historical monuments and locations, while uncovering food joints on the way. Having started with Hampi on the early morning of December 12, Singh has visited Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Madikeri so far and will conclude his travels in Bengaluru on December 23, while also visiting Nagarahole Tiger Reserve and Bandipur National Park on the way.

Originally started post-lockdown to encourage people to travel again, #RoadTrippin with Rocky has amassed millions of fans over time. “I wake up in the morning in one city, drive to another and shoot half-a-dozen along the way. The greatest part about the format is that it is as close to live as possible. I finish my last recording between 7-9pm, send it away to the editors and by 10.30pm, it is put out for the audience. There’s absolutely no planning whatsoever,” Singh shares.

Having been a travelling foodie for nearly two decades now, Singh has developed a discerning eye for good food. “I always say that my favourite food city in the world is Bengaluru. The sheer variety and authenticity of foods is unmatched to any other city in the country,” he explains. “Authentic Middle-

Eastern, Japanese and similar cuisines do well in the city. You may not be able to do that anywhere else, because you will need to make changes to the flavour. The city addresses food experiences from all over the world. You can find just about every kind of food that you would like to eat here.”

Singh attributes Bengaluru’s impressive food scene to the ‘welcoming nature’ of people in the state, adding that it allowed people who moved to the city to ‘bring the best of their cultures with them’. “Most cultures love what they do and if something else is similar, they will appreciate it but if it’s radically different, they might not experiment, especially with food. But this city has always been open to experiment and experience other cultures and forms of food. This is what makes Bengaluru unique,” he says.

Through his career as a food show host, Singh has tried a variety of foods – from snakes, dog meat, giraffe, insects, worms and even elephant meat. “Some of the things I’ve eaten are illegal in this country,” he laughs. “There should not be any shame with people eating whatever they have available to them. If you are eating snails in a French restaurant, it is fashionable, but when people in the east do it, it is termed as disgusting.” However, he always goes back to chicken curry with ‘lots of onions and chilli’ for his comfort food. “No food is weird, rather it is cultural, it is what is available locally,” he says. Was there any dish that he hated during his stay in Bengaluru? “I don’t like rava idlis. It doesn’t gel with me,” he signs off.

